Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 180,095 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of UDR worth $40,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

UDR Stock Up 2.7 %

UDR Increases Dividend

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

