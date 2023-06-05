ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1,576.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Revvity by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $115.24 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.