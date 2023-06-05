Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,052 shares in the company, valued at $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

