Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,681 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $118.97 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
