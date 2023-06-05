Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,179 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Cintas worth $48,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $481.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $482.06.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

