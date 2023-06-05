Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 6,015 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMT opened at $4.51 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.