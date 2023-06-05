18,106 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 106.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 793,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 409,302 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 902,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

