ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 105,046 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,046 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.