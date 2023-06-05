Credit Suisse AG Sells 333,183 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.12% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $46,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

XOP stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

