ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,966 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.