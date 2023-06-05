Credit Suisse AG Buys 353,771 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Up 2.4 %

SDGR stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.