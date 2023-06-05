Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $47,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

