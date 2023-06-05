AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.