ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,214 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of uniQure worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in uniQure by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

uniQure Trading Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

QURE opened at $20.05 on Monday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.