Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,666,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,911. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Whole Earth Brands news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc bought 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,666,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,911. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernardo Fiaux bought 19,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $64,876.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,662.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,513,515 shares of company stock worth $7,368,518 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

