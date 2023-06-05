Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,072 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.65 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.