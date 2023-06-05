Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Copart worth $49,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $88.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

