Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $60,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

LAZR opened at $6.82 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.56.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

