Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

