Credit Suisse AG Sells 38,210 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,210 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.