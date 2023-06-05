argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in argenx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $395.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.34. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $423.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

