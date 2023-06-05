AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $50,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of ATRC opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

