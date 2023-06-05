Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $50,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

