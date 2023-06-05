Credit Suisse AG Buys 310,020 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of United Microelectronics worth $48,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About United Microelectronics

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

