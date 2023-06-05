ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 446,628 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 532.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,628 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $463.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

