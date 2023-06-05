Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $95,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,057.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $518,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $274,750. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

