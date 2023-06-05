ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 25,278 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 977.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $126.27 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

