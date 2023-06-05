ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 23,867 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.10 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.73.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.