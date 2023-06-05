Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 6,886 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $197,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

