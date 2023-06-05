Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.