Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $457,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 918,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7,529.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Trading Up 3.9 %

CURO stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at CURO Group

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,605.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ismail Dawood purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 366,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,887.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 228,340 shares of company stock worth $263,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.