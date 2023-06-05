Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

