ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 4.6 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $106.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

