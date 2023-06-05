Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,865 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,381,000 after buying an additional 6,345,018 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,974 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

