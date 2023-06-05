Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

