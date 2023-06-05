Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,781 shares of company stock valued at $987,474. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

JOBY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

