Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 27,605 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

MFG opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

