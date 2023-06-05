Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $30,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,902 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

