Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Steel Dynamics worth $46,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 228,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,585 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 143,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.07 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

