Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 9,555 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 903,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 513,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

