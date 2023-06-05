Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

GrafTech International Trading Up 6.2 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

