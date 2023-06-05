Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

