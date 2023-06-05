Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 45,141 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 426,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WKHS opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workhorse Group Profile

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

