Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $47,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $420.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.