Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Manulife Financial worth $49,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.29 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

