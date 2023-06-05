Credit Suisse AG Buys 23,926 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $47,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

