Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $49,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

