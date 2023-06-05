PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $46,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in PPG Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $139.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

