TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 227,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $49,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $126.27 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

