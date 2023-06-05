Credit Suisse AG Sells 628,076 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 628,076 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Garmin worth $50,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

